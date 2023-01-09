A shooting in Lancaster city left one person injured early Monday morning.

City officers responded at approximately 2 a.m. to the 100 block of Laurel Street for a reported shooting. The area is two blocks off Manor Street and east of Lancaster Community Park. Officers found one person with multiple gunshot wounds, police said..

The person had non-life threatening injuries, city police spokesman Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said in a news release the person was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Police don't believe that the shooting was random and said the public is not in danger. No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact the Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.