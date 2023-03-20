A shooting in Columbia on Saturday left one person injured, according to police

Officers responded at 7:49 p.m. to 7th and Chestnut Streets and found multiple shell casings in the intersection, as well as bullet holes in a nearby vehicle and residence.

Police said Monday that officers found someone hit by the gunfire who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release any other information about the person.

Efforts to reach Columbia Borough Chief of Police Jack Brommer were not immediately successful Monday.

Columbia Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 717-684-7735.