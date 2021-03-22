One person was taken to the hospital after a tractor trailer rear-ended a box truck Monday morning in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Route 322.

A box truck traveling West stopped to make a left turn on Wissler Road and was rear-ended by the tractor trailer, police said.

Police said one driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, but did not specify which driver.

Traffic on Route 322 backed up along the highway, but should be clearing shortly, police said at 9:55 a.m.