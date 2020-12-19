At least one person was transported to the hospital after a molten metal explosion in Manheim Township on Saturday, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The extent of the person's injuries were unknown.

The explosion happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. at Arconic Mill Products on Manheim Pike.

First responders evacuated the building and are checking to make sure there's no fires inside, the supervisor said.

Arconic Mill Products manufactures "a range of highly-differentiated aluminum sheet, plate and extruded products for aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, brazing and industrial markets," according to its website.

Firefighters are still on scene and Hazmat has not yet been called — though it's not out of the question, according to the LCWC supervisor.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.