Update: As of 5:54 p.m., one person is in custody, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers armed with rifles responded to an incident in Conestoga Township on Friday afternoon.

Troopers are in the area of Sandhill Road, which is closed from past Goods Road to Sickman Mill Road.

A trooper at the scene told a LNP photographer that they responded to an incident, but declined to provide further comment.

Dispatch logs indicate fire police are in the area, and the incident was reported about 1:20 p.m.

Messages to a state police spokesperson were not immediately returned and a Lancaster County-Wide Communications supervisor said he had no information.

State police ask the public to avoid the area.

This is a breaking new story and will be updated as more information becomes available.