One person died in a crash in West Hempfield Township early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday to a crash in the area of Prospect and Garfield roads, according to dispatch reports. The area is just east of Chiques Creek and about two miles south of Route 283.

Command staff at the scene confirmed one person dead at the scene. It's not clear if there were other injuries or how many vehicles were involved.