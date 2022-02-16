One person and four pets were rescued from a late-night fire in Lancaster city Tuesday.

The fire started around midnight in the 400 block of East Clay Street, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

One person was trapped on the third floor of the duplex when crews arrived, fire chief Todd Hutchinson said. Firefighters rescued the person within minutes of arriving.

The person was taken to Lancaster General Health to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation, Hutchinson said. Crews also rescued two dogs and two cats from the home.

"Crews did a fantastic job," Hutchinson said.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes and damaged was contained to the home where it started, Hutchinson said. The kitchen and living room area of the house had major smoke and fire damage.

Lancaster city fire marshals were on the scene until around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to LCWC.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of 6:30 a.m., Hutchinson said.