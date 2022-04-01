A North Carolina man was convicted in federal court of robbing a Lancaster County puppy breeder and his family at gunpoint of five French Bulldog puppies in October 2020.

The jury convicted Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, of robbery and aiding and abetting following a four-day trial in Philadelphia.

However, the same jury acquitted his co-defendant, Wilbert Curtis Trey Artis III, of the same charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the pair posed as customers on Oct. 29, 2020, before stealing the puppies at gunpoint and leaving Lancaster County.

The breeder later found an Instagram post of the puppies with Stimpson and Artis, thanks to a customer who pointed out the post, the attorney’s office said.

The pair were arrested in December 2020 and the puppies returned to their owner.

“Stimpson committed armed robbery in order to greedily and callously steal vulnerable, living creatures,” said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. “This conviction demonstrates our office’s commitment to prosecuting dangerous, armed criminals, no matter where they may run and hide.”

Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia division, said, “Armed robbery is armed robbery, whether the objective is drugs, dollars, or dogs. … Let this be a warning to anyone else planning on coming into Pennsylvania to commit a violent crime: the FBI and our partners will track you down wherever you are and see that you’re brought to justice.”