One man was injured and two dogs died as a result of an early morning fire that ravaged a house in East Hempfield Township early Friday morning.

The fire was reported near at 109 Roundtop Drive about 3:18 a.m., near Rohrerstown. Firefighters were still at a house fire in East Hempfield Township on Friday morning, several hours after being dispatched.

Crews from Hempfield, Rohrerstown, East Petersburg fire companies and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal were still on scene around 7:25 a.m.

Diane Garber, East Hempfield Township’s emergency coordinator, said one man was home at the time of the fire. He has been taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Two dogs also died in the fire. No firefighters were injured.

The fire destroyed the house. Firefighters were still on scene shortly before 9 a.m. as the investigation continued.

The fire’s cause was not immediately known.

The fire was declared under control about 5:30 a.m.