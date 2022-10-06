One Lancaster County man died and another was rescued in a hang glider crash in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

The crash happened on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to The Outer Banks Voice. Kenneth Budd, 56, was flying the glider with Steven William Fisher, 36, as a passenger when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off Southern Shores. The South Shores Beacon reports the aircraft malfunctioned before the crash. Both men are from Lancaster city.

Budd died as result of the crash, and his body was later recovered, according to The South Shores Beacon. Fisher survived the crash and was rescued shortly after, but it is not clear if he was injured.

The hang glider washed ashore Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to The Outer Banks Voice report, and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The news reports describe the aircraft both as a hang glider and an ultra-light glider. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), ultralight aircraft do not have to be registered with the agency and the pilot does not have to be licensed.