One person died after a multiple-vehicle crash on Oregon Pike (Route 272) Wednesday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The person, described a lone adult, died after crashing near the Warwick and West Earl township lines, near Middle Creek, around 7:23 a.m., police said in a news release.

One vehicle overturned in the crash, which involved at least three other cars. One person was ejected from their vehicle in the crash, according to the news release.

Multiple first responders reported ice on the bridge crossing Middle Creek.

Earlier in the morning, police had said one person suffered "critical and life-threatening injuries." Three other people were also injured.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office had not been notified of any deaths in the crash by around 7 p.m., said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Police remained on the scene for several hours as a reconstruction crew assessed the crash, closing Oregon Pike in both directions near the municipal lines. There was heavy traffic congestion between Bushong and Stone Quarry roads, according to 511PA.

The road was reopened sometime Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was one of 18 reported Wednesday morning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to police. The crashes took place in Warwick, Penn and Clay townships. Many of the crashes included overturned vehicles, minor injuries or reports of entrapment or confinement in initial dispatch reports.