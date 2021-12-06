A woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer that closed down a section of Route 30 in East Lampeter Township on Monday morning, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The crash took place along Route 30 East near Leven Road around 7:42 a.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said. A dispatch report stated incident was a "major crash" involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

A decision has not been made as to whether the woman will undergo an autopsy, Diamantoni said. An autopsy will take place Wednesday if needed.

The woman has not yet been identified.

One other person was also injured in the crash, though the extent of their injuries was unknown, the supervisor said.

Route 30 was temporarily closed between Ronks and Leacock roads, 511pa.com showed.

The road reopened with lane restrictions sometime before 3 p.m. and fully reopened by 5 p.m.