One person died in crash on Route 222 in Ephrata Township early Saturday morning, according to Ephrata police.

The crashed happened at 2:02 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, according to a news release. Dispatch reports indicate the crash happened in the area of East Mohler Church Road, which is just north of Route 222's interchange with Route 322.

The crash happened when a sedan traveling south hit the rear of a tractor trailer stopped on the berm of the roadway, causing the sedan to catch on fire, police said. Police added that evidence suggests that the sedan was speeding at the time of impact.

The driver of the sedan, who police said was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office will release the driver's name following a forensic identification, police said.

Ephrata police ask anyone who saw the crash to contact at 717-738-9200, ext. 272.