One man died following a crash involving a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township.

Emergency crews responded at 12:52 a.m. to a reported crash with entrapment at the intersection of Route 272 south (Willow Pike Street) and Route 741 (Long Lane), West Lampeter Township police said in a news release. Responders found a silver 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer with heavy damage and the driver trapped in the vehicle, a tractor trailer and a vehicle hit by debris.

Police said preliminary information indicates the Trail Blazer was driving southbound on Route 272 as the tractor trailer was going west on Route 741 when they collided in the intersection, but police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office later pronounced the driver of the Trail Blazer dead, police said. Police have not yet released the driver's name, but say he is a 51-year-old man from Willow Street. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

West Lampeter Township police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at 717-464-2421.