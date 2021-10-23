Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

A vehicle struck a tree and then burst into flames off a West Donegal Township road Friday night, killing a person inside, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle crashed in the 700 block of Amosite Road, north of Bainbridge Road (Route 241) west of Elizabethtown, at 11:34 p.m., the supervisor said.

Emergency responders arrived to find the vehicle on fire with a person still inside.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight early Saturday morning.

The person, who appears to be male, will undergo an autopsy Monday morning, said Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Dental records will be used to identify the person.