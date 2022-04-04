One person was killed and a child was injured following a crash Monday morning in Caernarvon Township, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred at Main Street (Route 23) and South Red School Road, less than two miles west of Morgantown, at 9:09 a.m., a dispatch report stated. A supervisor could not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and an ambulance was called for a child after one vehicle flipped onto its roof and a second car caught fire, according to the dispatch report.

Attempts to reach Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni and a state police spokesperson were not immediately successful.

Route 23 remained closed in both directions until around 3 p.m., according to 511pa.com.