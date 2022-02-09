At least one person was killed and another was injured Wednesday evening after a vehicle and tractor trailer collided in East Hempfield Township, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicles crashed at Lititz and Lancaster roads (Route 72), about two miles north of East Petersburg, at 6:15 p.m., the supervisor said.

One person was immediately pronounced dead, while a second person was trapped inside one of the vehicles not breathing or responsive, according to a dispatch report.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said his office had not yet been dispatched to the scene around 7 p.m.

Route 72 was shut down at Graystone and Root roads.