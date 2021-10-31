A man was killed after a vehicle crashed off an East Earl Township road and overturned, then burst into flames Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle crashed into a shed and then into a creek in the 4200 block of Division Highway (Route 322), near East Main Street (Route 23) northeast of New Holland, at 10:28 a.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. A dispatch report stated the vehicle then overturned and caught fire.

One man was trapped inside the vehicle while it was still on fire, according to the dispatch report. The fire was reported to have been put out around 10:40 a.m.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the man had died. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time.

Emergency responders were still working to extricate the man from the vehicle around 1:30 p.m.

The man's identity has not been released pending a notification of his next of kin, Diamantoni said.

There has been no determination as to whether the man will undergo an autopsy.

Attempts to reach East Earl Township police were not immediately successful.