A person was killed after a vehicle crashed off an Elizabeth Township road and then burst into flames.

The vehicle crashed into a pole along West 28th Division Highway (Route 322), near Pumping Station Road about a mile north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike north of Lititz at 1:51 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle on fire, according to a dispatch report.

At least one person was trapped in the vehicle, a second dispatch report stated. The person later died of their injuries.

Attempts to reach Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni were not immediately successful.

The supervisor was unsure how many people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Route 322 was shut down between Speedwell Forge Road and Boyd Street in nearby Lebanon County.