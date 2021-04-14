One person was killed after a train struck a car on railroad tracks in Upper Leacock Township on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The train crashed into a Ford Fusion at the Dart Container Corporation at 60 East Main Street near Leola at 3:17 p.m., the supervisor said.

One person has been confirmed dead as a result of the crash, the supervisor said. The person was believed to be the only occupant in the vehicle.

Traffic on East Main Street and Leola will not be affected by the crash.