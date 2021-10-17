One person was killed after crashing in Manor Township on Saturday night, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred in the 3500 block of Blue Rock Road (Route 999), near Supervisor Road west of Millersville, at 9:20 p.m., said Manor Township police Officer Brian Liddick.

First responders arrived to find the person had died, according to a dispatch report.

Liddick said he could not provide further information about the crash, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Attempts to reach Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni were not immediately successful.