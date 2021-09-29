A man was killed after car crashed into a Conoy Township home and then burst into flames, setting the home ablaze Wednesday afternoon, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

The vehicle crashed into a three-story home in the 100 block of Kissel Barrick Road, just off of Bainbridge Road (Route 241), about a mile east of Bainbridge at 6:08 p.m., police said in a news release. The vehicle, which an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent described as a pickup truck, was then engulfed in flames inside the residence.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, though a man inside the truck was killed in the collision, police said. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni was unable to immediately identify the man Wednesday night. The man will undergo an autopsy Friday morning, he said.

Police are now investigating the crash. Bainbridge Road will be shut down between Risser Mill Road and Meadow View Lane for several hours.

Firefighters arrived to find the home ablaze, with a heavy fire in the attic, according to a dispatch report. One firefighter was injured during the incident and transported to a hospital in Hershey.

Dozens of units were called to the scene, including a helicopter and firefighters from Dauphin County.