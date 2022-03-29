A Lancaster city woman was killed and a portion of Route 72 was shut down in East Hempfield Township following a crash involving a car-carrying tractor-trailer, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni and East Hempfield Township police.

The 75-year-old woman was killed when the sedan she was in and the tractor-trailer collided near Lancaster (Route 72) and Lititz roads, about two miles north of East Petersburg, at 11:57 a.m., police said in a news release. The woman, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sedan was traveling east along Lititz Road when it entered the intersection with Route 72 and collided with the tractor-trailer, which was traveling north, police said. The tractor-trailer did not appear to be carrying any vehicles at the time of the crash.

A decision has not been made as to whether the woman, whose identity has not yet been released, will undergo an autopsy, Diamantoni said.

Two other people were transported to a hospital as a result of the crash, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Route 72 will be closed for several hours in both directions between Root and Graystone roads as the crash scene is investigated by the Lancaster County Major Crash Investigative Unit.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman at 717-898-3103.

Tuesday’s collision isn’t the first fatal crash on the same stretch of Route 72. A 10-year-old girl was killed and another person injured in another crash involving a tractor-trailer near the same intersection Feb. 9, and a 29-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while attempting to cross Route 72 near Enterprise Road on March 8.

Last year a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing with two other vehicles, one of them a public works vehicle, near Quarry Road on Oct. 25 and a brother and sister, ages 21 and 18, were killed after being struck by a car-carrying tractor-trailer near Graystone Road on May 22. Three people were also hospitalized with traumatic injuries after a head-on crash near Hillside Avenue on Sept. 3.