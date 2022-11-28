One person died and another is being treated for gunshot wounds following an early-morning shooting less than two blocks from Penn Square in Lancaster city.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the deceased but said that person died at the hospital shortly after the 1:30 a.m. shooting. The second gunshot victim is expected to survived, police said

The shootings occurred on the 100 block of South Prince Street, in the vicinity of the Prince of Subs steakhouse and Carter and McRae Elementary School.

The area is about a block and a half southwest of Penn Square.

Police said the officers who responded the shooting found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene. EMS crews took both people to a local hospital.

Police have not yet made any arrests or released any information on the suspects.

Police closed Prince Street in the area for several hours early today. The roadway has been reopened.

Police encourage people with information to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.