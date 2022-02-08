A Lancaster woman was hospitalized after crashing with a tractor trailer and another vehicle on a Warwick Township road Tuesday afternoon, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The woman failed to stop an intersection in the 800 block of Furnace Hills Pike (Route 501), about two miles north of Lititz, pulling into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer around 1:45 p.m., police said in a news release.

An Elizabethtown tractor trailer driver, traveling south along Route 501, struck the woman’s Nissan and an oncoming Volkswagen being driven by a Lititz juvenile before striking a tree and coming to a rest along the road.

The woman was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment, the extent of her injuries unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

The vehicles were later towed from the scene.

A crash investigation is underway, after which charges will be filed, police said.