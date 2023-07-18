A person was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of West King Street in downtown Lancaster, according to Lancaster city police.

The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital, and the severity of the injuries is unknown.

Police responded to the shooting just after noon Tuesday. Witnesses said police gathered outside the McDonald’s at 210 W. King St.

The shooting did not appear to be random, police said, and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3301.