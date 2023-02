A tractor-trailer and SUV crashed on Route 272 in Providence Township, injuring one.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road at 5:20 p.m. for a reported vehicle crash.

Dispatchers said one person was injured and the coroner was called to the scene. The coroner could not confirm as of 7:30 p.m.

All lanes are closed between Truce Road and Mount Airy Road on Route 272.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when information is available.