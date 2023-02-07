Shooting logo

A shooting in Rapho Township left one person injured Monday night.

Emergency crews responded at around 9:30 p.m. to the area of Garfield and Longenecker roads for a reported shooting, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The area is along Little Chiques Creek and just south of Route 230 near Mount Joy.

Officers and EMS at the scene reported one person with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The extent of the person's injuries is not immediately known as of Tuesday morning.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags