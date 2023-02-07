A shooting in Rapho Township left one person injured Monday night.

Emergency crews responded at around 9:30 p.m. to the area of Garfield and Longenecker roads for a reported shooting, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The area is along Little Chiques Creek and just south of Route 230 near Mount Joy.

Officers and EMS at the scene reported one person with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The extent of the person's injuries is not immediately known as of Tuesday morning.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.