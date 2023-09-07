Lancaster police have one person in custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon near Lancaster General Hospital that injured one person.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Madison Street between North Lime and East Lemon streets, a couple blocks south of the hospital and across from Lancaster Cemetery.

Around 12:55 p.m., several officers entered a house on the block through the front door after using a bullhorn demanding anyone inside come out with their hands up.

After a short while, police came out of the house with no one. Some officers left the scene, while others stayed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.