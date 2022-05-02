A Lancaster city firefighter was hospitalized after falling while battling a blaze at a city residence Monday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson.

The firefighter, whose name was not released, fell about 10 to 12 feet through a skylight on the second-floor roof of a home in the 500 block of North Mary Street shortly after 5 p.m., Hutchinson told an LNP|LancasterOnline correspondent.

Hutchinson added that he believed the firefighter’s vision may have been obstructed by smoke when he fell. The firefighter did not fall into an area that was ablaze.

Firefighters requested the assistance of ambulances and issued a mayday request, but the firefighter was able to safely remove himself from the area.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital with what was believed to be an arm injury. Hutchinson believes the firefighter will fully recover.

Firefighters had been called to the residence about two blocks away from Franklin & Marshall College at 4:56 p.m. after caller reported seeing the three-story residence’s roof smoking, according to a Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatch report. A fire was already in progress by the time firefighters arrived, the bulk of which was on the residence’s second and third floors, Hutchinson said.

The fire was under control by around 5:45 p.m., with crews continuing to search for additional hotspots.

It was not clear what caused the fire or how many people were inside the building at the time, if any, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson could not provide a monetary estimate of the damage done to the property. The fire also spread into a neighboring property, he said.

Numerous firefighters were called to the scene, though Hutchinson was unsure of how many. He said mayday requests for injured firefighters, such as the one issued Monday, bring in the county’s rescue task force which can provide additional units and personnel.