One person was injured after a vehicle went off-road and crashed into a pole along an East Hempfield Township road Monday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The vehicle crashed into a pole in the 900 block of Rohrerstown Road, just south of the Route 30 intersection, at 3 p.m., the supervisor said.
A dispatch report stated a woman inside the vehicle was unconscious.
The supervisor was unsure if the driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Rohrerstown Road was shut down between Oreville Road and Route 30.