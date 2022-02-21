One person was injured after a vehicle went off-road and crashed into a pole along an East Hempfield Township road Monday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle crashed into a pole in the 900 block of Rohrerstown Road, just south of the Route 30 intersection, at 3 p.m., the supervisor said.

A dispatch report stated a woman inside the vehicle was unconscious.

The supervisor was unsure if the driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Rohrerstown Road was shut down between Oreville Road and Route 30.