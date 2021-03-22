At least one person was seriously injured in an early morning crash involving a semi-truck in East Hempfield Township, according to East Hempfield police.

The two-vehicle crash happened at McGovernville Road and Swarr Run Road at around 4:40 a.m. after a 53-year-old man drove his 2017 Kia Sorento into the intersection and into the path of a semi-truck, police said.

The man was extricated from his vehicle by emergency responders before being transported to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

McGovernville Road was shutdown between Harrisburg Pike and Apollo Drive, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.