At least one person was injured in an early morning crash in East Hempfield Township, according to FOX43.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. One person was reported to be trapped in a vehicle. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

The crash happened near the intersection of McGovernville Road and Swarr Run Road, according to LCWC.

McGovernville Road is still shutdown between Harrisburg Pike and Apollo Drive, a supervisor with LCWC said. It is not immediately clear how long the roadway will remain closed.