A crash involving a school bus and truck on Route 372 in Martic Township left one person injured Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded just before 2 p.m. to Route 372 at Hilldale Road in Martic Township for the crash. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said one person was injured, but it's not clear if it was the bus or truck driver. There were no students on the bus at the time.

Traffic is moving freely in the area.