A boat caught fire and exploded on the Susquehanna River in Manor Township on Friday night, injuring one person.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, according to Mike Parker, the communications director at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The boat was tied to a dock near a rail crossing at the time of the incident.

It's unclear the severity of the person's injuries.

Emergency crews extinguished the fire and contained the hazardous chemicals from going down river, according to a post on the Blue Rock Fire Rescue's Facebook page. Crews operated for about two and a half to three hours.

The investigation is in the "early stages," Parker said. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are investigating alongside the Manor Township Police Department and local fire departments.

Attempts to contact the Manor Township Police Department and Blue Rock Fire Rescue were unsuccessful.

