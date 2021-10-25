A man was hospitalized and an East Lampeter Township home was a destroyed following a fire Monday morning, according to the Lafayette Fire Company.

Firefighters were dispatched to a single-story home in the first block of Hickory Drive, a dead-end street off of Pitney Road, at 8:56 a.m., arriving to find oxygen tanks on fire in the living room and smoke spread throughout the home, said Fire Chief David Keens.

A man who was described as elderly was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The man had called 911 to report the fire but was unable to leave the residence’s front porch for unknown reasons. Police helped the man off the porch before firefighters arrived.

Keens was unsure if anyone else was injured in the blaze.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 9:22 a.m. Firefighters did not depart the scene until 11:36 a.m.

While not totally destroyed, the home is no longer habitable, the fire having caused an estimated $185,000 in property damage, Keens said.

“It looked like it had sustained some pretty good fire damage,” he said.

Keens said the property had already been condemned by township authorities by Monday afternoon.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

A state police fire marshal has been notified.