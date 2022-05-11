One person was injured and a stretch of Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township was shut down after a tire on a tractor-trailer came off and caused a small vehicle to crash there Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The single-vehicle crash took place in the 2600 block of Harrisburg Pike, about four miles northwest of Lancaster city, at 2:17 p.m., the supervisor said.

According to the supervisor, the collision occurred after a tire fell off a tractor-trailer and caused a nearby car to crash. It was not clear if the tire struck the car.

A dispatch report stated that a person inside the car suffered a head injury. The supervisor said it was not clear if that person was going to be transported to a hospital.

Emergency crews shut down Harrisburg Pike between Sylvan Road and Jasmine Lane, the supervisor said.