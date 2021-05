At least one person was hospitalized after a vehicle overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Brecknock Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near mile marker 287.4 near the East Cocalico Township line, east of Denver, at around 5:30 p.m., the supervisor said.

At least one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, the supervisor said.

The supervisor was unsure how many people were injured.