The collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Hess Road around 1:06 p.m., near Belmont Trailers and Cardinal Building Products, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

There are no railroad crossing lights on that road, according to an officer with East Lampeter police. He added that there have been other crashes at the crossing, but it's not a common occurrence.

The driver of the car was the freed by first responders and was the only person injured in the crash, police said.

The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown.