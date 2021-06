Traffic was redirected from West Farmersville Road in West Earl Township on Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash there, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A dump truck and a Prius crashed at the intersection of West Farmersville Road and North Farmersville Road at 2:19 p.m., the supervisor said.

At least one person sustained an injury in the collision and reported pain in their chest, according to the supervisor.