At least one person was hospitalized in a Wednesday evening crash at a West Hempfield Township intersection where two people were killed earlier in the day.

The crash occurred on Prospect Road at the on-ramp to westbound Route 30 after a motorcycle and car collided at 5:16 p.m., according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

One person was transported to a local hospital, the supervisor said.

The ramp to Route 30 was still closed around 8:30 p.m. as a crash team investigated the scene.

West Hempfield Township police did not immediately respond to a request for information.

A man and woman were killed in an unrelated crash near the same location earlier in the day. In that instance, a vehicle and a box truck crashed around 9:14 a.m. in the eastbound lane of Route 30 near the Prospect Road ramp.

The man and woman’s names were not released to the public, through Diamantoni said an external examination showed they both died of multiple traumatic injuries. Their deaths were rules accidental.