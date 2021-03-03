All westbound traffic on Route 30 will be diverted in East Hempfield Township following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer there on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

A tractor trailer and another car collided on Route 30 West near Route 741 and the Route 30 West ramp just before 3:17 p.m., the supervisor said. The supervisor was unsure which vehicle collided into the other.

The car driver was transported to a hospital with an unknown injury, the supervisor said. Initial dispatch reports indicated that there was a male who was unresponsive.

All westbound traffic on Route 30 has been diverted at Route 741, the supervisor said.