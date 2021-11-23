A tractor trailer driver was hospitalized after his truck went off-road and crashed into a Penn Township meadow Monday afternoon, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The tractor trailer, owned by Kreider’s Farm, crashed off Doe Run Road near Cool Spring Road shortly after 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

James Wagner, of Lancaster, who was driving the tractor trailer, was traveling eastbound along Doe Run Road when his truck went off the south side of the road. Wagner's truck continued about 100 yards through a meadow before coming to an abrupt stop in several feet of mud.

Officers, aided by firefighters and other passing motorists, were able to navigate the muddy terrain and reach Wagner, who was found semiconscious inside the truck’s cab. Wagner was then taken to a local hospital.

Cpl. Tony Smith, who investigated the incident, was unsure of the extent of Wagner’s injuries.

An investigation concluded the crash occurred due a medical episode Wagner had, Smith said. Smith could not comment on the nature of the medical incident.

No charges were filed in connection to the crash.

Doe Run Road was closed for several hours as the tractor trailer was towed from the meadow.