A two-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Manheim Township sent at least one person to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

The crash occurred near the westbound exit ramp to New Holland Pike at around 4:25 p.m., the supervisor said. One person was transported to the hospital with an unknown injury.

The supervisor was unsure what caused the crash.

The rightmost lane of Route 30 West was blocked off, the supervisor said. Motorists should expect delays.