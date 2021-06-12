A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after crashing with another vehicle in East Hempfield Township on Saturday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The crash occurred at Spooky Nook Road and South Chiques Road, off of Route 283 east of Mount Joy, at 1:44 p.m., the supervisor said.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Spooky Nook Road was shut down between West Broad Street and the Route 283 off-ramps, the supervisor said.