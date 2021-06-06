Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information from Lancaster Township Fire Department Capt. Greg Leaman.

A Lancaster Township resident was in critical condition after a fire on Friday night, according to the Lancaster Township Fire Department

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:29 p.m. for a dwelling that was on fire in the first block of Pickford Drive in Wedgewood Estates, off of New Danville Pike between Second Lock Road and Hoover Road, according to Capt. Greg Leaman.

A male resident of the home was taken to Lancaster General Hospital in critical condition and was then flown to a burn center at Crozer-Chester Medical Center near Philadelphia for treatment. The man sustained moderate burns and was able to return home from the burn center on Saturday, Leaman said.

A neighboring woman returned home at around 10 p.m. and noticed the smell of smoke in the area. The woman first thought the smell was from a fire pit from a neighboring home, Leaman said.

Shortly after, the woman proceeded to take their dog out for a walk. The woman then discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from 6 Pickford Drive.

The woman ran to the front door, which was propped open, and found the resident of the home, who appeared to be disoriented, inside the burning home. The woman removed the resident from the burning home.

Leaman credited the woman with saving the man's life.

“She ran over and she saw the resident inside the house," he said. "She got him out.”

Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions in the kitchen, in the rear of the structure, Leaman said. Flames were coming from the kitchen window and patio door. The heat ignited the attic space of the home and an adjacent home.

The fire destroyed the residence's kitchen while the adjacent home sustained fire damage to the attic area as well as water and smoke damage, according to Leaman.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but remained on the scene until 1:28 am., Leaman said. Firefighters also rescued several cats and dogs from both homes.

A Lafayette firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital with a minor injury.

Firefighters later returned to the scene on Saturday to extinguish some still-smoldering areas, Leaman said.

Red Cross was dispatched to assist three adults, a child, three dogs and two cats who were displaced by the fire.

A state police fire marshal determined Saturday morning that the fire was caused by an malfunctioning microwave, Leaman said.

A damage estimate was not available.

Assisting Lancaster Township firefighters were Mountville, Gordonville, New Danville, Lancaster City, Blue Rock, East Petersburg, Willow Street, Lafayette and Rohrerstown fire companies.