A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an hourslong standoff early Sunday with police in East Hempfield Township, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

East Hempfield Township police arrived to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. About an hour later, the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team came to assist.

The man, who barricaded himself inside, fired dozens of rounds at the emergency officers using multiple weapons, the district attorney’s office said. No members of law enforcement were harmed. Emergency officers said they tried communicating with the man.

When the man opened the door and aimed a rifle out of it, emergency officers shot him in the arm and shoulder, the district attorney’s office said. He fled the house after officers deployed tear gas inside, and he was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m.

Police say they found a dead woman inside with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment and is in stable condition and under guard, the district attorney’s office said.

Police did not name the woman or man Sunday. The district attorney’s office said the investigation was ongoing.

Pennsylvania State Police will investigate the emergency team’s use of force, and District Attorney Heather Adams will make a determination after, her office said.

Neighbors were evacuated during the standoff, and McGovernville Road/Route 741 was closed between Route 283 and Harrisburg Pike.