A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Route 30 West in East Hempfield Township left one 65-year-old driver dead on Wednesday afternoon, according to East Hempfield police.

The tractor trailer was struck on the side by a sedan west of Rohrerstown Road at around 3:15 p.m., police said.

The sedan's 65-year-old male driver was transported to a hospital where he later died, police said. The tractor trailer driver was uninjured.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released to the public.

Officers arrived to find that the sedan had come to a rest against the center median of the highway, police said. Initial dispatch reports indicated that there was a male who was unresponsive.

All westbound traffic on Route 30 was diverted at Route 741 for about two and a half hours, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact Sgt. A.J. Lombardo at 717-898-3103.