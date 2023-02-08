A man was killed late Wednesday afternoon when a tractor-trailer and an SUV crashed on Route 272 in Providence Township, according to county officials.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office pronounced the man dead at the scene. His body will be taken to the coroner's office forensic center for further evaluation.

An early report from Lancaster County-Wide Communications said someone had been injured in the crash. It was unclear Wednesday night if that was in addition to the fatality.

Police were dispatched to Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road at 5:20 p.m. for a reported vehicle crash.

All lanes are closed between Truce Road and Mount Airy Road on Route 272.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when information is available.