One person is dead after a car crash on Route 222 in Ephrata Township on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Route 222 North and Route 322 to Route 222 North ramp at 3:51 p.m. for a report of a car crash. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said there was one person injured who died at the scene.

There's a traffic disruption in the area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.